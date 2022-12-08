StockNews.com Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,859 shares of company stock valued at $957,728 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

