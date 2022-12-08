NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NURO opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

