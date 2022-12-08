SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 91,653 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,391 put options.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $135.89 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $170.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.27.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.