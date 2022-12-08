Traders Purchase Large Volume of Morgan Stanley Put Options (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,759 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 29,456 put options.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3 %

MS stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

