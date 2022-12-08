Plains All American Pipeline Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,692 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 485.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

