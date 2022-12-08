Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,737 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,075 put options.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.5 %

VIPS opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vipshop by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 255,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 221,069 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

