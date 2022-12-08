Sally Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,310 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 692 put options.
SBH stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.
