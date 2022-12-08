Sally Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,310 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 692 put options.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

SBH stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

