Toast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,612 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 4,207 put options.
Toast Trading Up 3.0 %
Toast stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $41.40.
In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $631,717.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895,594 shares of company stock worth $143,211,830 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
