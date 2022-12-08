Investors Purchase High Volume of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Call Options (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,172 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,052 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of BOIL stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

