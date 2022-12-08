ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ReneSola in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ReneSola’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for ReneSola’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

ReneSola Stock Down 4.3 %

Several other research firms have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

SOL stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.18 million, a PE ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. ReneSola has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.43.

Institutional Trading of ReneSola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 61.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.