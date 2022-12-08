Suncor Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE SU opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

