Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 267 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 267 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £152.19 ($185.57).

On Monday, November 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 264 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($180.27).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 294 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($182.83).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.32. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 73 ($0.89) to GBX 60 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.80 ($0.88).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

