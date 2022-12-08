Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report released on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

HUT opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

