David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,780 ($94.87) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($189.73).
David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,654 ($93.33) per share, with a total value of £153.08 ($186.66).
Judges Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 8,440 ($102.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £536.62 million and a PE ratio of 5,516.34. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,940 ($72.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,417.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,642.30.
Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Featured Articles
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.