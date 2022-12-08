David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,780 ($94.87) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($189.73).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,654 ($93.33) per share, with a total value of £153.08 ($186.66).

Judges Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 8,440 ($102.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £536.62 million and a PE ratio of 5,516.34. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,940 ($72.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,800 ($107.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,417.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,642.30.

Judges Scientific Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.