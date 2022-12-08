Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Ajax Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Ajax’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AJX. TheStreet downgraded Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Great Ajax stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2,825.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.75%.

About Great Ajax



Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

