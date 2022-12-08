Jasper Judd Buys 500 Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) Stock

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,303 ($15.89) per share, with a total value of £6,515 ($7,944.15).

Jasper Judd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jasper Judd purchased 500 shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,228 ($14.97) per share, with a total value of £6,140 ($7,486.89).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

BASC stock opened at GBX 1,267.50 ($15.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market cap of £151.49 million and a P/E ratio of 621.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,217.57. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,072.61 ($13.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,525 ($18.60).

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.