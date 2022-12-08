Charles Cannon Brookes Purchases 1,566,667 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) insider Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 1,566,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £141,000.03 ($171,930.29).

Shares of LON 1SN opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £24.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.03. First Tin Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.04 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

