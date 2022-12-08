Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Insider Ann Berresford Buys 11,152 Shares

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Rating) insider Ann Berresford bought 11,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,022.08 ($7,343.10).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAVC stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.14 million and a P/E ratio of 833.33.

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.00%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

Further Reading

