Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Calix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a research note issued on Monday, December 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Calix stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

