Nicola Foulston Acquires 25,000 Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) insider Nicola Foulston bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,119.50).

RBG Stock Down 2.0 %

RBGP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.25. RBG Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.89 ($1.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50.

Get RBG alerts:

RBG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. RBG’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.