Jakob Stausholm Sells 4,964 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.93), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($337,208.19).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,616 ($68.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,097.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,049.04. The company has a market cap of £70.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.77) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($65.85) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($70.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

