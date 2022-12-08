Euan Marshall Buys 126 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider Euan Marshall purchased 126 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($365.66).

Euan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Euan Marshall purchased 120 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($365.81).

CMC Markets Price Performance

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £636.58 million and a P/E ratio of 910.00. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.27) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

