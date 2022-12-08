Smoove plc (LON:SMV) Insider Buys £14,413.02 in Stock

Smoove plc (LON:SMV – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 37,929 shares of Smoove stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £14,413.02 ($17,574.71).
Smoove Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of SMV stock opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of £24.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. Smoove plc has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.79.
Smoove Company Profile
