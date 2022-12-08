Gary Bullard Buys 7,564 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard acquired 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,800.83).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

LON GHH opened at GBX 429 ($5.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £107.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 685.41. Gooch & Housego PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 388 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,286.84 ($15.69).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is 67.78%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.