Joycelyn Cheryl Morton Purchases 20,000 Shares of Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Joycelyn Cheryl Morton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,437.51).

Joycelyn Cheryl Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Joycelyn Cheryl Morton purchased 16,000 shares of Gelion stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($10,730.40).

Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £55.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.48 and a quick ratio of 22.26. Gelion plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 212 ($2.59).

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

