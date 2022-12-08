Matthew Jonathan Cooper Purchases 222,336 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper acquired 222,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £215,665.92 ($262,975.15).

Matthew Jonathan Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 27,462 shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £24,990.42 ($30,472.41).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.37. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.26).

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

About Octopus Titan VCT

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

