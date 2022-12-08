TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Buys £26,500 in Stock

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) insider Steve Winters bought 50,000 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,500 ($32,313.13).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

TPXimpact stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.74) on Thursday. TPXimpact Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 25.20 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 270 ($3.29). The company has a market capitalization of £55.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,888.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.80.

TPXimpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About TPXimpact

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

