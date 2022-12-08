Raymond James Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.41.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE GEI opened at C$23.37 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.15 and a 52 week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

About Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$83,519.52. Also, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.71, for a total value of C$142,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$213,840.49.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

