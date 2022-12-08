HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.23% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

EFL stock opened at C$1.23 on Tuesday. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.55 million and a P/E ratio of -16.62.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

