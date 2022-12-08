Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.42.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$75.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$83.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$78.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.42 and a 52 week high of C$86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,664,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$121,975,643.39. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total value of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total transaction of C$366,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,664,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,975,643.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

