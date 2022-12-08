Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.02.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$4.78. The stock has a market cap of C$43.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

