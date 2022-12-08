National Bankshares Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOOD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.02.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of TSE FOOD opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$4.78.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.