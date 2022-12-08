Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.

TSE CWB opened at C$24.07 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$21.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

