Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$24.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.57.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.