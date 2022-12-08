TD Securities Lowers North West (TSE:NWC) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$38.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Price Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. North West has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$40.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About North West

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that North West will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.