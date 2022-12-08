CIBC Trims Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Target Price to C$5.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -252.86. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Company Profile

In other news, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total value of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,363.61. In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,256,719.40. Also, Director Amy Joy Satov sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.63, for a total transaction of C$543,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,363.61. Insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,949 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.