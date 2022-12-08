CIBC Trims Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Target Price to C$5.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.
Osisko Mining stock opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -252.86. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.02.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
