Raymond James Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.60.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE:CPX opened at C$48.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.