Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Stock Up 2.3 %

K stock opened at C$5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.92. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

