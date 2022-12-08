Scotiabank Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.50

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.50.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$36.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$46.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

