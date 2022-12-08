Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 4.3 %

FVI stock opened at C$5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.82 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

