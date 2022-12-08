Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$70.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.25.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$71.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$71.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.14. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$41.04 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
