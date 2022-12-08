Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$41.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

