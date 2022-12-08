Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.55.

VET opened at C$23.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.81 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

