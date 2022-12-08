JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:SU opened at C$40.66 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$28.77 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company has a market cap of C$54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total value of C$985,386.00.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.