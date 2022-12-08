Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWB. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$24.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$21.21 and a 52-week high of C$41.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.57.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

