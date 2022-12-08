Feutune Light Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:FLFVU)

Feutune Light Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FLFVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 13th. Feutune Light Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

FLFVU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Feutune Light Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Feutune Light Acquisition were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

