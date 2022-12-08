Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,338,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 164,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.