Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDEM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.