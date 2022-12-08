CBL International Limited (BANL) Announces December 16th IPO

CBL International Limited (BANL) expects to raise $17 million in an IPO on Friday, December 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,800,000 shares at $4.00-$4.80 per share.

In the last twelve months, CBL International Limited generated $326.5 million in revenue and $3.6 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $120 million.

Pacific Century Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

CBL International Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an established marine fuel logistics company providing a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry, in the Asia Pacific. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We purchase and arrange our suppliers to actually deliver marine fuel to our customers, some of which we provide certain credit term of payment while we also receive payment credit from our suppliers. We rely on the permits and licenses of our suppliers for the actual delivery of marine fuel at each port. Since the establishment of our Group in 2015, container liner operators have been identified as our target customers. Container liner operators provide liner services which operate on a schedule with a fixed port rotation and fixed frequency, which is similar to bus operation under which buses go on fixed routes and calling at fixed stops for passengers to board and alight. Knowing the nature of the business of our target customers, we continually look to broaden our operations by (a) expanding our servicing network to cover more ports; and (b) providing more value-added services to tailor for our customers’ growing demands with respect to vessel refueling. Our operations are based in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore, but nearly all of our revenues were generated from China and Hong Kong (based on the location at which the marine fuel is delivered to the customer). For FY2020, FY2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue generated from services provided in ports in China and Hong Kong accounted for a total of 88.8%, 95.9% and 92%, respectively, of our total revenue; whilst revenue generated from services provided in ports in Malaysia and Singapore accounted for a total of 10.7%, 2.9% and 7%, respectively, of our total revenue. Although we deliver our services mainly in China and Hong Kong, nearly all our customers are international container liner operators from outside of China and Hong Kong: of our five largest customers from whom we generated 92.9%, 83.6% and 77% respectively of our total revenue for FY2020, FY2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2022, three customers are Taiwanese companies, one is a German company, and one is a Singaporean company. **Note: Revenue and net income figures are for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022. “.

CBL International Limited was founded in 2015 and has 29 employees. The company is located at Suite 19-9-6, Level 9, UOA Centre No. 19 Jalan Pinang 50450 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and can be reached via phone at 60-3-2703-2966 or on the web at http://www.banle-intl.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.