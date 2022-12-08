Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SRET opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
