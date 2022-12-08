Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SRET opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 113,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 889,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 291.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter.

